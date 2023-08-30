William Blair Investment Management LLC Invests $203.14 Million in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 749,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,140,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. American National Bank acquired a new position in Ferrari in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Ferrari in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in Ferrari in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ferrari by 78.4% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Ferrari in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000.

Get Ferrari alerts:

Ferrari Price Performance

RACE stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $320.48. The company had a trading volume of 101,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,902. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $316.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $292.22. Ferrari has a fifty-two week low of $176.82 and a fifty-two week high of $329.88.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ferrari ( NYSE:RACE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.22. Ferrari had a return on equity of 40.70% and a net margin of 19.60%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Ferrari will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on RACE. UBS Group raised their price objective on Ferrari from $365.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $340.00 price objective on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Ferrari from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Ferrari from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Ferrari from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $303.66.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Ferrari

Ferrari Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.