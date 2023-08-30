William Blair Investment Management LLC Lowers Position in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

William Blair Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Free Report) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,544,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132,788 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $183,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ACHC. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 21.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Acadia Healthcare by 117.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,279,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,452,000 after acquiring an additional 2,854,393 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 336.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 461,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,459,000 after acquiring an additional 356,202 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 28.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 4,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 297.4% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 10,838 shares in the last quarter.

Get Acadia Healthcare alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ACHC. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.38.

Acadia Healthcare Stock Up 0.2 %

ACHC traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $77.54. The company had a trading volume of 92,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 593,236. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.87 and a 12-month high of $89.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.89.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $731.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.06 million. Acadia Healthcare had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 10.27%. Analysts predict that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Acadia Healthcare

(Free Report)

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers behavioral healthcare services to its patients in various settings, including inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, eating disorder facilities, and outpatient clinics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.