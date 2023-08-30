William Blair Investment Management LLC Purchases 64,280 Shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,782,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,280 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 4.25% of Chart Industries worth $223,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Chart Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Chart Industries by 2,076.9% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Chart Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its stake in Chart Industries by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Chart Industries by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter.

Get Chart Industries alerts:

Chart Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GTLS traded up $1.11 on Wednesday, hitting $178.00. 176,571 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 631,729. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.44 and a 1-year high of $242.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $163.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -384.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.55.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Chart Industries ( NYSE:GTLS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.25. Chart Industries had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a positive return on equity of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $908.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $971.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 124.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GTLS shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Chart Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $162.00 to $224.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Chart Industries in a report on Friday, June 30th. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a report on Friday, July 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $174.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, CL King lifted their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $165.00 to $193.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chart Industries presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.86.

View Our Latest Report on GTLS

Chart Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered cryogenic equipment for the industrial gas and clean energy markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.