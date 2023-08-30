William Blair Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Position in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report) by 16.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,131,024 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 162,164 shares during the quarter. NICE makes up approximately 0.9% of William Blair Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 1.78% of NICE worth $258,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Syntal Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of NICE during the first quarter worth about $229,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of NICE by 3.1% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,784 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of NICE by 163.0% during the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 334 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of NICE by 54.4% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $958,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NICE during the first quarter worth about $217,000. 63.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NICE stock traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $195.06. The stock had a trading volume of 94,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,934. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a PE ratio of 42.27, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.85. NICE Ltd. has a twelve month low of $164.65 and a twelve month high of $231.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $208.40 and its 200 day moving average is $208.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31.

NICE ( NASDAQ:NICE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The technology company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.08. NICE had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 13.48%. The business had revenue of $581.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that NICE Ltd. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NICE shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NICE in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $238.00 price target on shares of NICE in a report on Friday, August 18th. Mizuho assumed coverage on NICE in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $244.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on NICE from $260.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on NICE from $250.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.00.

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

