William Blair Investment Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

William Blair Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 764,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 52,603 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 1.33% of Lincoln Electric worth $129,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Electric Stock Performance

Lincoln Electric stock traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $191.80. 172,929 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 366,999. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.01 and a 12-month high of $210.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market cap of $11.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $195.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $179.06.

Lincoln Electric Announces Dividend

Lincoln Electric ( NASDAQ:LECO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 12.04% and a return on equity of 46.60%. Lincoln Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.18 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 9.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Saturday, September 30th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.26%.

Insider Activity at Lincoln Electric

In other Lincoln Electric news, SVP Michael J. Whitehead sold 1,100 shares of Lincoln Electric stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.64, for a total transaction of $204,204.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,716 shares in the company, valued at $2,174,958.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Michael J. Whitehead sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.64, for a total value of $204,204.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,174,958.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Peter M. Pletcher sold 1,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.92, for a total transaction of $352,247.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $845,584.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 109,117 shares of company stock worth $21,218,936 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LECO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut shares of Lincoln Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lincoln Electric in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $145.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $184.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $176.00 to $211.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.00.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, as well as consumables used in the brazing and soldering alloys market.

