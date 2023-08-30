William Blair Investment Management LLC Reduces Position in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

William Blair Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,240,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 965,273 shares during the period. Cameco comprises approximately 0.9% of William Blair Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 2.36% of Cameco worth $267,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CCJ. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 44.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,302,221 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $557,732,000 after purchasing an additional 6,521,454 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 37.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,068,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $497,555,000 after purchasing an additional 4,644,453 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 3.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,470,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $357,100,000 after purchasing an additional 441,552 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 402.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,131,797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $295,084,000 after purchasing an additional 8,113,385 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,554,751 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $171,266,000 after purchasing an additional 37,239 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CCJ shares. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Cameco from C$50.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. TD Securities increased their target price on Cameco from C$51.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Raymond James increased their target price on Cameco from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Cameco in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of Cameco stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,927,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,274,540. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $16.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 248.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.99. Cameco Co. has a 1-year low of $21.02 and a 1-year high of $37.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.31.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $482.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.37 million. Cameco had a return on equity of 2.74% and a net margin of 4.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cameco Co. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

