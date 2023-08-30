William Blair Investment Management LLC Sells 20,945 Shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

William Blair Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,859,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,945 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 2.08% of Planet Fitness worth $144,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 813,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,211,000 after purchasing an additional 5,359 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Planet Fitness by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 243,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,778 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in Planet Fitness by 3,099.4% during the 1st quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 105,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,220,000 after purchasing an additional 102,529 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in Planet Fitness during the 1st quarter valued at $975,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 268,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,826,000 after acquiring an additional 6,410 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Planet Fitness Stock Performance

PLNT stock traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $61.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 268,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,209,915. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.13. The firm has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of 41.80, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.29. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.15 and a 12-month high of $85.90.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Planet Fitness ( NYSE:PLNT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.11. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 86.09% and a net margin of 12.03%. The firm had revenue of $286.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $95.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.00.

Planet Fitness Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

