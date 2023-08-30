William Blair Investment Management LLC Sells 253,218 Shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

William Blair Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,610,983 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 253,218 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 2.40% of Trex worth $127,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Trex by 178.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 382 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Trex by 175.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 549 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Trex by 1,346.0% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the period. Ossiam boosted its position in shares of Trex by 36,666.7% in the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 1,103 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Trex by 105.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,278 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the period. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TREX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Trex from $64.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Trex from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Trex from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Trex from $71.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Trex from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.56.

NYSE:TREX traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $71.20. 217,503 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,027,080. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.46. Trex Company, Inc. has a one year low of $38.68 and a one year high of $76.05. The company has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a PE ratio of 54.29, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.52.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The construction company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.17. Trex had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 14.62%. The business had revenue of $356.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.89 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Trex Company, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

