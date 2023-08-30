William Blair Investment Management LLC Sells 273,194 Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

William Blair Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,118,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 273,194 shares during the period. Builders FirstSource makes up 1.3% of William Blair Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 3.21% of Builders FirstSource worth $365,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 11.4% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Builders FirstSource by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in Builders FirstSource in the first quarter worth $656,000. Leo Brokerage LLC bought a new position in Builders FirstSource in the first quarter worth $548,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Builders FirstSource in the first quarter worth $579,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

BLDR has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens raised their target price on Builders FirstSource from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on Builders FirstSource from $166.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $148.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.17.

NYSE:BLDR traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $139.79. 559,366 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,978,537. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $139.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.71. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.70 and a 52 week high of $156.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 1.99.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $1.20. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 10.04%. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.26 EPS. Builders FirstSource’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Builders FirstSource news, insider Michael Hiller sold 5,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.91, for a total transaction of $882,283.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,865,055.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Builders FirstSource news, EVP Timothy D. Johnson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.69, for a total transaction of $758,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,973,314.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Hiller sold 5,965 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.91, for a total value of $882,283.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,865,055.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,965 shares of company stock valued at $1,882,113. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

