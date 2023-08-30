William Blair Investment Management LLC Sells 297,644 Shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

William Blair Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 17.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,407,045 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 297,644 shares during the quarter. Axon Enterprise makes up about 1.1% of William Blair Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.90% of Axon Enterprise worth $316,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AXON. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 103.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,194 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 3,155 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 40.3% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,458 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 12.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 37,062 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,247,000 after acquiring an additional 4,048 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 4.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 2.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 236,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,545,000 after purchasing an additional 4,897 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.52% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of AXON stock traded up $4.81 on Wednesday, hitting $209.95. 245,765 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 898,091. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 154.79 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $192.21 and a 200 day moving average of $203.68. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.31 and a fifty-two week high of $229.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Axon Enterprise ( NASDAQ:AXON Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.47. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 7.24%. The business had revenue of $374.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.53 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $237.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Axon Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $256.00 to $239.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Axon Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $236.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Axon Enterprise currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 22,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.12, for a total transaction of $4,422,448.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 241,076 shares in the company, valued at $46,556,597.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 22,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.12, for a total transaction of $4,422,448.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 241,076 shares in the company, valued at $46,556,597.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Joshua Isner sold 1,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.88, for a total value of $291,776.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 319,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,962,814.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,265 shares of company stock worth $9,905,331. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

