William Blair Investment Management LLC Sells 590,752 Shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

William Blair Investment Management LLC cut its position in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,030,511 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after selling 590,752 shares during the period. Performance Food Group makes up 0.8% of William Blair Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $243,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 130.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 460 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Performance Food Group during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of Performance Food Group during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Performance Food Group during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Performance Food Group during the first quarter worth about $56,000. 96.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on PFGC. UBS Group raised their target price on Performance Food Group from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Performance Food Group from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Performance Food Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Performance Food Group from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Performance Food Group from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.30.

Insider Activity at Performance Food Group

In related news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 2,000 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.63, for a total transaction of $119,260.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 149,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,931,977.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Performance Food Group Stock Up 0.3 %

Performance Food Group stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.48. The stock had a trading volume of 225,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,037,969. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.71. Performance Food Group has a fifty-two week low of $42.77 and a fifty-two week high of $64.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a PE ratio of 24.44 and a beta of 1.37.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The food distribution company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.14. The company had revenue of $14.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.07 billion. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 17.01% and a net margin of 0.69%. Performance Food Group’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Performance Food Group will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Performance Food Group

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

Further Reading

