William Blair Investment Management LLC Trims Position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

William Blair Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 19.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,495,388 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 613,118 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $171,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CoStar Group during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in CoStar Group during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in CoStar Group by 355.6% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 410 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in CoStar Group during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC boosted its position in CoStar Group by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 54,022 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,059 shares in the last quarter. 96.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CSGP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of CoStar Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Bank of America dropped their target price on CoStar Group from $104.00 to $101.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $100.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on CoStar Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CoStar Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 24,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total transaction of $1,990,375.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 346,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,934,965.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other CoStar Group news, VP Lisa Ruggles sold 30,474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.42, for a total transaction of $2,785,933.08. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 156,208 shares in the company, valued at $14,280,535.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 24,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total transaction of $1,990,375.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 346,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,934,965.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 170,474 shares of company stock worth $15,103,488. Insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group Price Performance

CoStar Group stock traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.05. The company had a trading volume of 452,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,336,936. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.67. The company has a market capitalization of $33.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 12.30 and a quick ratio of 12.30. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.12 and a 1 year high of $92.36.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 16.56%. The company had revenue of $605.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.49 million. On average, equities analysts predict that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

