Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) Shares Gap Up to $371.19

Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $371.19, but opened at $387.30. Winmark shares last traded at $382.17, with a volume of 1,813 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Winmark in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Winmark Stock Up 0.5 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $353.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $332.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 34.42 and a beta of 0.79.

Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The specialty retailer reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Winmark had a net margin of 47.92% and a negative return on equity of 72.56%. The company had revenue of $20.36 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Winmark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.75%.

In other news, Director Mark L. Wilson sold 3,000 shares of Winmark stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.60, for a total transaction of $1,078,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,249,250.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in Winmark in the second quarter worth $258,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Winmark in the second quarter worth about $931,000. Legato Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Winmark by 1,897.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 15,939 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,299,000 after acquiring an additional 15,141 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc increased its holdings in shares of Winmark by 332.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 10,122 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,365,000 after acquiring an additional 7,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Winmark by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 24,191 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,043,000 after acquiring an additional 6,847 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.20% of the company’s stock.

Winmark Corporation, a resale company operates as a franchisor for small business in the United States and Canada. The company's Franchising segment franchises retail stores concepts that buy, sell and trade merchandise. Its Leasing segment operates middle-market equipment leasing business. The company buys and sells used clothing and accessories geared toward the teenage and young adult market under Plato's Closet brand; and operates stores which buys and sells used and new children's clothing, toys, furniture, equipment, and accessories primarily to parents of children ages infant to 12 years under the Once Upon A Child brand.

