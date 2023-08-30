WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DEM) Sees Large Volume Increase

WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DEM – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 853,421 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 432,795 shares.The stock last traded at $38.91 and had previously closed at $38.43.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund Trading Up 0.7 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.35.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund by 56.4% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund by 83.9% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund by 62.6% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.57% of the company’s stock.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund Company Profile

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the highest dividend yielding stocks selected from the WisdomTree Emerging Markets Dividend Index.

