Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 239,700 shares, an increase of 58.4% from the July 31st total of 151,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 105,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Xtant Medical Price Performance

Shares of Xtant Medical stock remained flat at $1.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 160,709 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,136. Xtant Medical has a 1 year low of $0.48 and a 1 year high of $1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.33. The company has a market cap of $152.10 million, a PE ratio of -13.11 and a beta of 0.77.

Get Xtant Medical alerts:

Xtant Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical device company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Xtant Medical had a negative return on equity of 27.04% and a negative net margin of 13.00%. The firm had revenue of $20.23 million for the quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on XTNT shares. TheStreet raised shares of Xtant Medical from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Xtant Medical from $1.00 to $1.20 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on XTNT

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xtant Medical

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Xtant Medical stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 75,240 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.07% of Xtant Medical as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 63.44% of the company’s stock.

Xtant Medical Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets regenerative medicine products and medical devices for orthopedic and neurological surgeons in the United States and internationally. Its biomaterial products include OsteoSponge that provides a natural scaffold for cellular in-growth and exposes bone-forming proteins to the healing environment; OsteoSponge SC that fills bony defects in the subchondral region of joints; OsteoSelect DBM Putty for osteoinductive bone growth; OsteoSelect PLUS DBM Putty for use as a bone void filler and bone graft substitute in the pelvis, extremities, and posterolateral spine; OsteoFactor, which contains various proteins and peptides that support bone formation and remodeling; OsteoWrap; and OsteoVive Plus, a growth factor enriched cellular bone matrix.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Xtant Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xtant Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.