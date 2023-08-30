Xylem (NYSE:XYL) Receives “Neutral” Rating from Seaport Res Ptn

Seaport Res Ptn restated their neutral rating on shares of Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Xylem’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.06 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.82 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.88 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.30 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Xylem in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Xylem in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a hold rating and a $121.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Xylem from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. 888 restated an initiates rating on shares of Xylem in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Xylem from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $118.25.

Shares of NYSE XYL traded up $1.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $103.55. 313,703 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,784,627. The company has a market cap of $24.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.09, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $108.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.22. Xylem has a 52 week low of $84.15 and a 52 week high of $118.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 12.74%. Xylem’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Xylem will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.21%.

In other Xylem news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 99,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.62, for a total value of $11,122,821.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,097,893.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Xylem by 42.7% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Xylem by 0.9% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Xylem by 1.3% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Xylem by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 9,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $958,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

