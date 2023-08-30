Zacks Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research increased their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for IQVIA in a report released on Monday, August 28th. Zacks Research analyst S. Dey now forecasts that the medical research company will earn $10.08 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $10.04. The consensus estimate for IQVIA’s current full-year earnings is $9.21 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for IQVIA’s Q4 2024 earnings at $2.70 EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at $2.54 EPS.

Get IQVIA alerts:

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.13. IQVIA had a return on equity of 30.14% and a net margin of 7.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on IQVIA from $244.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on IQVIA from $255.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on IQVIA in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on IQVIA from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on IQVIA from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.38.

Read Our Latest Report on IQV

IQVIA Price Performance

IQV stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $225.15. 230,821 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,012,298. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $219.95 and a 200-day moving average of $207.96. IQVIA has a twelve month low of $165.75 and a twelve month high of $241.86. The firm has a market cap of $41.23 billion, a PE ratio of 38.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 5,820 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.89, for a total transaction of $1,174,999.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,973 shares in the company, valued at $398,328.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IQVIA

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQV. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in IQVIA by 2.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,055 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA in the 1st quarter worth about $741,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 99,566 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $23,021,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 388 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in IQVIA by 82.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 554 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 86.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About IQVIA

(Get Free Report)

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.