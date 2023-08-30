Zacks Research Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP)

Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Crestwood Equity Partners in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 28th. Zacks Research analyst A. Kanoria now anticipates that the pipeline company will post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.25. The consensus estimate for Crestwood Equity Partners’ current full-year earnings is $2.10 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Crestwood Equity Partners’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.64 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.25 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.73 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.86 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.22 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Truist Financial downgraded Crestwood Equity Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Crestwood Equity Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Crestwood Equity Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Scotiabank lowered Crestwood Equity Partners from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Crestwood Equity Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $31.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crestwood Equity Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.13.

Shares of NYSE:CEQP traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.41. The stock had a trading volume of 41,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 545,669. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.36 and a beta of 2.44. Crestwood Equity Partners has a 1 year low of $22.11 and a 1 year high of $31.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.92.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Crestwood Equity Partners had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 3.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CEQP. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 53,230 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,956 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 56,089 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 5,441 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,598,551 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $68,056,000 after acquiring an additional 55,041 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 17,483.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 196,778 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,154,000 after acquiring an additional 25,021 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.64% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.655 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.22%. Crestwood Equity Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 281.72%.

Crestwood Equity Partners LP develops, acquires, owns, controls, and operates assets and operations in the energy midstream sector in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing North; Gathering and Processing South; and Storage and Logistics. The Gathering and Processing North segment offers natural gas, crude oil, and produced water gathering, compression, treating, processing, and disposal services to producers in the Williston Basin and Powder River Basin.

