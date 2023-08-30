Zacks Research Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for W.W. Grainger in a research note issued on Monday, August 28th. Zacks Research analyst S. Deb now expects that the industrial products company will earn $8.76 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $8.81. The consensus estimate for W.W. Grainger’s current full-year earnings is $36.05 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for W.W. Grainger’s FY2023 earnings at $35.67 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $9.27 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $40.29 EPS.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $9.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.96 by $0.32. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 60.40% and a net margin of 11.04%. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.19 earnings per share. W.W. Grainger’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GWW. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $795.00 to $790.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $820.00 to $750.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $775.00 price target on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $647.00 to $653.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, W.W. Grainger currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $734.63.

GWW stock traded up $3.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $721.25. 27,466 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 280,388. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $742.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $700.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.78. W.W. Grainger has a 52 week low of $483.19 and a 52 week high of $811.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.21.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 7.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,372,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,447,721,000 after purchasing an additional 294,558 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 739.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,090,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,545,000 after purchasing an additional 960,833 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 0.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,074,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $846,989,000 after purchasing an additional 5,744 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 2.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,054,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $829,498,000 after purchasing an additional 27,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 21.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,035,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $713,379,000 after purchasing an additional 181,236 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.24% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.86 per share. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is 21.44%.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

