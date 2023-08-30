Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Position Cut by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 57.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,225 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $3,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $745,861,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Zoetis by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,872,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,593,395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,796,694 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Zoetis by 124,281.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,332,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,778,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330,285 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Zoetis by 171.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,326,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at $125,005,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ZTS opened at $192.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $173.61. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.15 and a 52 week high of $194.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 3.50. The company has a market cap of $88.74 billion, a PE ratio of 40.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.78.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.10. Zoetis had a return on equity of 52.02% and a net margin of 26.92%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. Zoetis’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zoetis news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.97, for a total transaction of $2,339,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,230,034.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Zoetis news, EVP Robert J. Polzer sold 1,179 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.94, for a total value of $223,939.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,353 shares in the company, valued at $446,928.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.97, for a total transaction of $2,339,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,230,034.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ZTS shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Zoetis from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $204.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.43.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

