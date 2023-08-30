Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Sold by Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 811,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,310 shares during the quarter. Zoetis accounts for 8.6% of Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $134,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 2.8% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,399,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,886,000 after purchasing an additional 37,619 shares during the period. Commons Capital LLC grew its stake in Zoetis by 6.1% during the first quarter. Commons Capital LLC now owns 5,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Zoetis by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, Korea Investment CORP raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 109.5% in the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 370,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,602,000 after buying an additional 193,435 shares in the last quarter. 89.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Zoetis Price Performance
ZTS stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $192.47. 672,586 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,998,662. The company has a 50-day moving average of $179.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $173.61. The company has a market capitalization of $88.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.78. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.15 and a twelve month high of $194.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 1.97.
Insider Buying and Selling at Zoetis
In other Zoetis news, EVP Robert J. Polzer sold 1,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.94, for a total value of $223,939.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $446,928.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Zoetis news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.97, for a total value of $2,339,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,230,034.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert J. Polzer sold 1,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.94, for a total transaction of $223,939.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,353 shares in the company, valued at $446,928.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $204.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.43.
Zoetis Profile
Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.
