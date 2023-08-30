Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Shares Sold by Shelton Capital Management

Shelton Capital Management lowered its stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) by 12.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,755 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $1,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ZM. Vinva Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the first quarter worth about $447,000. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the first quarter worth about $236,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 2,177.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 104,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,702,000 after purchasing an additional 99,789 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 23.1% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,618,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,377,000 after purchasing an additional 492,067 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 17.0% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.85% of the company’s stock.

ZM stock opened at $68.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 156.39, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of -0.21. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.45 and a twelve month high of $89.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.74.

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 21st. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 3.51% and a net margin of 3.17%. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ZM. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $92.00 to $82.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.05.

In related news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.17, for a total transaction of $484,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $620,869.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Zoom Video Communications news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.17, for a total value of $484,190.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $620,869.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Santiago Subotovsky sold 2,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.80, for a total transaction of $140,142.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 172,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,668,041. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,468 shares of company stock valued at $5,286,376 over the last three months. 11.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

