1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) Shares Gap Up to $6.98

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.98, but opened at $7.30. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM shares last traded at $8.16, with a volume of 87,408 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.08. The company has a market cap of $487.79 million, a PE ratio of -11.45 and a beta of 1.63.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC lifted its stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 1,892,718 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $18,094,000 after acquiring an additional 207,471 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 344,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,966,000 after acquiring an additional 65,600 shares during the period. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 83.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,110 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,771 shares during the period. 37.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gifts for various occasions in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Floral & Gifts, Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets, and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements, plants, gifts, personalized products, dipped berries, popcorns, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wines, and gift-quality fruits.

