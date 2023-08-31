10,944 Shares in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Purchased by IPG Investment Advisors LLC

IPG Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALLY. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in Ally Financial by 115.0% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ally Financial in the first quarter valued at $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ally Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. 86.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ally Financial Stock Up 2.9 %

NYSE ALLY traded up $0.77 during trading on Thursday, hitting $27.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 418,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,319,865. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.27. The company has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a PE ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 1.34. Ally Financial Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.58 and a fifty-two week high of $35.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Ally Financial Announces Dividend

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 14.59%. The company’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is currently 32.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research lowered Ally Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Ally Financial from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Ally Financial from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ally Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.28.

Ally Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

