150,000 Shares in Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) Bought by IPG Investment Advisors LLC

IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REI – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Ring Energy by 273.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,310,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,487,000 after buying an additional 959,696 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Ring Energy by 267.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,016,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,881,000 after acquiring an additional 739,486 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ring Energy by 777.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 696,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after buying an additional 616,738 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Ring Energy by 323.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 739,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after acquiring an additional 564,909 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ring Energy by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,280,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,932,000 after buying an additional 477,515 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Ring Energy alerts:

Ring Energy Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN REI traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.91. The company had a trading volume of 429,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,342,869. Ring Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.63 and a 12-month high of $3.47. The stock has a market cap of $372.94 million, a PE ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 2.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

Ring Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:REI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $79.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.83 million. Ring Energy had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 41.79%. On average, analysts anticipate that Ring Energy, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Warburg Pincus (E&P) Xii Llc sold 12,600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.06, for a total value of $25,956,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,994,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,809,397.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ring Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

View Our Latest Stock Report on REI

Ring Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Ring Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas in Texas and New Mexico. It had interests in 54,959 net developed acres and 2,337 net undeveloped acres in Andrews, Gaines, Crane, Winkler, and Ward counties, Texas; and 13,930 net developed acres and 12,512 net undeveloped acres in Yoakum, Runnels, and Coke Counties, Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ring Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ring Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.