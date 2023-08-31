15,366 Shares in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) Bought by Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC

Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $767,000. iShares MSCI China ETF accounts for 0.7% of Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Boltwood Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF during the first quarter worth $309,000. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $381,000. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos bought a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF in the first quarter valued at $730,000. FIL Ltd grew its position in iShares MSCI China ETF by 79.2% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 224,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,186,000 after purchasing an additional 99,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. bought a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,991,000.

iShares MSCI China ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI China ETF stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $44.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,163,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,397,603. The company has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.49. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 12 month low of $35.02 and a 12 month high of $56.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.77.

iShares MSCI China ETF Announces Dividend

iShares MSCI China ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a $0.4292 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

