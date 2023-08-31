1623 Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

1623 Capital LLC increased its position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,326 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Paycom Software makes up about 3.7% of 1623 Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. 1623 Capital LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $5,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the first quarter valued at $251,551,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in Paycom Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in Paycom Software in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Paycom Software by 350.0% during the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 90 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Paycom Software

In other Paycom Software news, EVP Christopher Gene Thomas sold 320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.05, for a total value of $92,816.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,585,967.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 14.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Paycom Software Trading Up 0.4 %

PAYC traded up $1.18 on Thursday, reaching $294.84. 483,951 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 545,130. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $318.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $300.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Paycom Software, Inc. has a one year low of $262.11 and a one year high of $375.84. The company has a market cap of $17.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.44.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The software maker reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.22). Paycom Software had a return on equity of 24.93% and a net margin of 20.28%. The company had revenue of $401.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Paycom Software Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PAYC. William Blair assumed coverage on Paycom Software in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Paycom Software from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Paycom Software in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho cut their price objective on Paycom Software from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Paycom Software from $340.00 to $356.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $384.53.

Paycom Software Profile

(Free Report)

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Further Reading

