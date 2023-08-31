1623 Capital LLC Buys 100 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

1623 Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,200 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for about 8.1% of 1623 Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. 1623 Capital LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $12,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Visa by 0.4% during the first quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 11,761 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,652,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 3.6% during the first quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 1,232 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,914 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Seascape Capital Management boosted its stake in Visa by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 16,038 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,616,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Visa by 1.4% in the first quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,581 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $552,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,706,880. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $552,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $55,706,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 24,025 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $5,766,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,600 shares of company stock worth $13,828,767. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Visa Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of V stock traded down $0.55 on Thursday, reaching $245.68. 5,517,572 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,037,816. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $238.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $230.38. The company has a market capitalization of $457.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.36, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.97. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.60 and a twelve month high of $248.23.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.06 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.94% and a return on equity of 49.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.98 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 22.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on V shares. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $266.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $255.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $248.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Monday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.77.

About Visa

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

See Also

