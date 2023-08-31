1623 Capital LLC Has $3.38 Million Stock Holdings in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

1623 Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Block comprises about 2.2% of 1623 Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. 1623 Capital LLC’s holdings in Block were worth $3,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Block during the fourth quarter valued at about $353,954,000. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in Block by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,470,931 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $718,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467,630 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Block by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 2,353,238 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $147,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344,567 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Block by 14.6% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,733,484 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $668,204,000 after buying an additional 1,243,014 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Block by 17.8% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,205,524 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $551,252,000 after buying an additional 1,237,427 shares in the last quarter. 61.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.49, for a total value of $190,314.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 230,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,033,542.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 848 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.82, for a total transaction of $56,663.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 73,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,918,620.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,369 shares of Block stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.49, for a total transaction of $190,314.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 230,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,033,542.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 34,200 shares of company stock worth $2,310,864. Company insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Block from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Block in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Block from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Block in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Block in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Block currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.45.

Block stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $57.65. 7,207,254 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,371,470. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -131.18 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. Block, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.34 and a fifty-two week high of $89.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.86 and its 200-day moving average is $66.71.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. Block had a negative return on equity of 0.61% and a negative net margin of 1.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Block, Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

