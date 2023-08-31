1623 Capital LLC Has $8.09 Million Stock Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

1623 Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 38.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,769 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab makes up about 5.2% of 1623 Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. 1623 Capital LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $8,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 704.2% during the 1st quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total value of $476,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 8,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $477,714.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total transaction of $476,880.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,714.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 72,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total value of $4,802,653.02. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 59,748,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,982,837,543.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 155,807 shares of company stock valued at $10,325,149. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Charles Schwab from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Charles Schwab from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.09.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Charles Schwab

Charles Schwab Price Performance

SCHW stock traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $59.15. The company had a trading volume of 6,675,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,217,332. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.97. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $45.00 and a 1 year high of $86.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $104.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.91.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 33.15% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.15%.

About Charles Schwab

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.