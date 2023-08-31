2,000 Shares in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Acquired by Dymon Asia Capital Singapore PTE. LTD.

Dymon Asia Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,000 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000. NXP Semiconductors comprises 0.1% of Dymon Asia Capital Singapore PTE. LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NXPI. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 52.2% during the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 210 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 814.8% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 84,216 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $15,704,000 after purchasing an additional 75,010 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,350 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Maytus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the first quarter worth approximately $6,527,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 314,000 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $49,621,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXPI traded down $0.16 on Thursday, hitting $205.72. The company had a trading volume of 3,460,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,202,984. The business has a 50 day moving average of $208.16 and a 200 day moving average of $188.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. NXP Semiconductors has a 52-week low of $132.08 and a 52-week high of $225.57. The company has a market cap of $53.03 billion, a PE ratio of 19.48, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.55.

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.14. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 42.95% and a net margin of 21.04%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.014 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 38.41%.

In related news, insider Julie Southern acquired 203 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $218.07 per share, for a total transaction of $44,268.21. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 10,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,298,457.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Julie Southern acquired 203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $218.07 per share, for a total transaction of $44,268.21. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 10,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,298,457.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO William Betz sold 3,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.38, for a total transaction of $788,471.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,518 shares in the company, valued at $340,608.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NXPI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wolfe Research started coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.00.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

