23,816 Shares in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Bought by CBOE Vest Financial LLC

CBOE Vest Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 23,816 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,437,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Micron Technology by 411.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,274,070 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $763,398,000 after acquiring an additional 12,286,893 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $581,559,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 59.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,185,790 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $709,006,000 after purchasing an additional 5,274,984 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $259,034,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 327.0% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 5,356,380 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $267,722,000 after purchasing an additional 4,101,975 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Trading Up 2.9 %

NASDAQ:MU traded up $1.96 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $70.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,299,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,905,401. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.43 and a 1 year high of $74.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 4.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.41 and a beta of 1.35.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.61) by $0.18. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 16.02% and a negative return on equity of 5.40%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 56.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th were issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -17.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MU has been the topic of several analyst reports. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.43.

Insider Activity

In other Micron Technology news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 45,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total transaction of $3,221,466.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 150,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,636,594.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 13,687 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total value of $832,169.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,951,315.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 45,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total value of $3,221,466.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 150,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,636,594.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 175,810 shares of company stock valued at $12,025,330. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Micron Technology

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Further Reading

