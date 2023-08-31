2,599 Shares in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Purchased by AlphaCore Capital LLC

AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IEFA. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,593,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,378,000 after purchasing an additional 120,199 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 73.9% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.0% during the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 33,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,019,000 after purchasing an additional 3,583 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth about $839,000. Finally, Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth about $855,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of IEFA stock opened at $67.15 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.11. The company has a market capitalization of $98.71 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

