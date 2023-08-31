28,888 Shares in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) Bought by Dark Forest Capital Management LP

Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 28,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,197,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CHK. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Chesapeake Energy in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 184.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 292.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chesapeake Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. 97.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Chesapeake Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on CHK. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $102.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $83.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Chesapeake Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $97.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.64.

Chesapeake Energy Trading Up 0.5 %

CHK stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Thursday, hitting $88.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,439,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,607,773. The stock has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a PE ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.03 and a 200-day moving average of $80.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a one year low of $69.68 and a one year high of $107.31.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.10. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 49.75% and a return on equity of 18.92%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $917.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.87 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chesapeake Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Chesapeake Energy’s payout ratio is presently 5.42%.

Chesapeake Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.