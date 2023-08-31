3,775 Shares in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Bought by Tradition Wealth Management LLC

Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 3,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in Huntsman by 84.3% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Huntsman during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Huntsman by 143.5% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. 83.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP David M. Stryker acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.50 per share, for a total transaction of $61,250.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 385,502 shares in the company, valued at $9,444,799. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on HUN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Huntsman from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Citigroup raised their target price on Huntsman from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Huntsman in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut their target price on Huntsman from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Huntsman has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.42.

Huntsman Price Performance

HUN stock opened at $27.73 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.21. Huntsman Co. has a 52-week low of $23.52 and a 52-week high of $33.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.88 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.14.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.08). Huntsman had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. Huntsman’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Huntsman Co. will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huntsman Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.2375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Huntsman’s payout ratio is 98.96%.

About Huntsman

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane.

Featured Stories

