3D Systems Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:DDD)

3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders bought 10,884 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 556% compared to the average volume of 1,658 put options.

Shares of DDD stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $6.31. 5,153,595 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,466,279. The stock has a market cap of $842.26 million, a PE ratio of -6.94 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 5.10, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.20. 3D Systems has a 1 year low of $5.99 and a 1 year high of $12.67.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The 3D printing company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.01. 3D Systems had a negative return on equity of 11.57% and a negative net margin of 23.57%. The firm had revenue of $128.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.25 million. Research analysts predict that 3D Systems will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in 3D Systems by 4,942.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,152,250 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $19,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129,400 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of 3D Systems by 76.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,195,774 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $23,536,000 after acquiring an additional 954,307 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of 3D Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $6,575,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of 3D Systems by 123.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,604,186 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $26,758,000 after acquiring an additional 884,823 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in 3D Systems by 98,045.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 834,236 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $8,284,000 after acquiring an additional 833,386 shares in the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DDD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on 3D Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of 3D Systems from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th.

3D Systems Corporation provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers 3D printers technologies, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, color jet printing, polymer extrusion, and extrusion and SLA based bioprinting that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts.

