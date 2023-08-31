42,615 Shares in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) Acquired by Dark Forest Capital Management LP

Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 42,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $886,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $245,805,000. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 3,084.2% during the 1st quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 7,641,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $158,953,000 after purchasing an additional 7,401,962 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 142.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,519,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,798,000 after purchasing an additional 5,127,335 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 4,081.6% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,285,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $87,979,000 after purchasing an additional 4,182,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 296.0% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 4,950,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $102,960,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700,000 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

BKLN stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $21.09. 8,634,151 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,348,936. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 12-month low of $20.06 and a 12-month high of $21.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.89.

About Invesco Senior Loan ETF

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

