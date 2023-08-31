48,261 Shares in iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA) Acquired by Dark Forest Capital Management LP

Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 48,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,107,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Laffer Tengler Investments boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 1,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 16,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. 59.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI Australia ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Australia ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

EWA stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $22.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,606,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,952,891. iShares MSCI Australia ETF has a 1 year low of $19.19 and a 1 year high of $25.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.75.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of publicly traded securities in the Australian market, as represented by the MSCI Australia Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Australia ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Australia ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.