4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT) Short Interest Update

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,570,000 shares, a growth of 15.5% from the July 31st total of 3,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 417,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.6 days.

Insider Transactions at 4D Molecular Therapeutics

In related news, insider Scott Bizily sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.85, for a total transaction of $78,187.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,216.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 10.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 4D Molecular Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 167.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 7,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 84.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares during the period.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of FDMT traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.67. 11,976 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 435,142. 4D Molecular Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $6.58 and a twelve month high of $26.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.12. The company has a market cap of $701.02 million, a P/E ratio of -5.09 and a beta of 2.36.

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.77). 4D Molecular Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 4,876.01% and a negative return on equity of 43.40%. The business had revenue of $0.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 million. As a group, analysts predict that 4D Molecular Therapeutics will post -2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.25.

About 4D Molecular Therapeutics

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company, develops genetic medicines using its therapeutic vector evolution platform. It develops a portfolio of genetic medicine product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas: ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology. The company has product candidates that are in clinical trials, such as 4D-125 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa; 4D-110 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia; and 4D-310, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Fabry disease cardiomyopathy.

