5,024 Shares in Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS) Bought by Tradition Wealth Management LLC

Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 5,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $416,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $121,000. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 130,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,082,000 after purchasing an additional 3,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 29.8% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,726,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,891,000 after purchasing an additional 396,627 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA CGUS opened at $26.27 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.92. Capital Group Core Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $20.09 and a 52 week high of $26.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.62.

The Capital Group Core Equity ETF (CGUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in companies believed to have the potential for appreciation and\u002For dividends. CGUS was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

