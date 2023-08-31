5E Advanced Materials (NASDAQ:FEAM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

5E Advanced Materials (NASDAQ:FEAM – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.05), Yahoo Finance reports. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.30) earnings per share.

5E Advanced Materials Price Performance

Shares of FEAM opened at $2.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $114.79 million, a PE ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.51. 5E Advanced Materials has a 1-year low of $2.47 and a 1-year high of $19.97.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 5E Advanced Materials

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in 5E Advanced Materials by 353.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 3,618 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in 5E Advanced Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in 5E Advanced Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in 5E Advanced Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in 5E Advanced Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. 19.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FEAM shares. Maxim Group started coverage on 5E Advanced Materials in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley lowered their price objective on 5E Advanced Materials from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th.

5E Advanced Materials Company Profile

5E Advanced Materials Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Australia and the United States. The company primarily explores for borates and lithium deposits. It focuses on the Fort Cady project located in Southern California. The company was formerly known as American Pacific Borates Limited.

