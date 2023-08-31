782 Shares in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) Bought by MONECO Advisors LLC

MONECO Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 193.7% in the 4th quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 260,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,888,000 after purchasing an additional 171,870 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 810,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,552,000 after purchasing an additional 166,418 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 2,671.1% in the 1st quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 156,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 150,785 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. increased its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 56.4% in the 1st quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 314,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,749,000 after purchasing an additional 113,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 162.0% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 178,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,212,000 after purchasing an additional 110,226 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SMH opened at $155.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.62. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 12-month low of $83.49 and a 12-month high of $161.17.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

