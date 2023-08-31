840 Shares in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Acquired by MONECO Advisors LLC

MONECO Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 840 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new stake in Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Danaher in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in Danaher in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Danaher in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 76.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Danaher alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DHR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $289.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at Danaher

In other Danaher news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 11,213 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.65, for a total value of $2,922,668.45. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,288 shares in the company, valued at $9,979,767.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 22,439 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.42, for a total value of $5,910,881.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 88,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,362,456.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 11,213 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.65, for a total transaction of $2,922,668.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,288 shares in the company, valued at $9,979,767.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,922 shares of company stock worth $12,552,233 over the last quarter. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Danaher Stock Performance

Shares of DHR opened at $264.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.00, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $248.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $244.83. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $221.22 and a 12 month high of $294.60.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 20.95% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 8.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Company Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.