Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Shares Bought by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Free Report) by 3,389.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,223 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,781 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of Acuity Brands worth $15,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 263,063 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $43,566,000 after purchasing an additional 14,358 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,684 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 17,825 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,952,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 40,983 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,787,000 after purchasing an additional 6,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands in the first quarter valued at $69,000. 95.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Acuity Brands alerts:

Acuity Brands Stock Down 0.6 %

Acuity Brands stock opened at $160.65 on Thursday. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $149.30 and a 1-year high of $202.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $162.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.81.

Acuity Brands Dividend Announcement

Acuity Brands ( NYSE:AYI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The electronics maker reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by $0.15. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 9.34%. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 12.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 18th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 17th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AYI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Acuity Brands in a research note on Friday, June 30th. SpectralCast reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Acuity Brands in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Acuity Brands in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.14.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Acuity Brands

About Acuity Brands

(Free Report)

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the Lithonia Lighting, Holophane, Peerless, Gotham, Mark Architectural Lighting, Winona Lighting, Juno, Indy, Aculux, Healthcare Lighting, Hydrel, American Electric Lighting, Sunoptics, eldoLED, nLight, Sensor Switch, IOTA, A-Light, Cyclone, Eureka, Lumniaire LED, Luminis, Dark to Light, RELOC Wiring Solutions, and OPTOTRONIC brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Acuity Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acuity Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.