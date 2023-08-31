Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Stock Holdings Increased by Pearl River Capital LLC

Pearl River Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Free Report) by 87.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,524 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,446 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $1,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AYI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,313,389 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $627,225,000 after purchasing an additional 60,541 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,982,396 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $564,568,000 after acquiring an additional 25,598 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 19.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,208,990 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $228,862,000 after acquiring an additional 195,515 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Acuity Brands by 620.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,197,721 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $198,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Acuity Brands by 4.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 959,447 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $181,623,000 after purchasing an additional 38,316 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Acuity Brands alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AYI shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Acuity Brands in a report on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Acuity Brands in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, SpectralCast reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Acuity Brands in a report on Friday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Acuity Brands has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.14.

Acuity Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AYI traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $161.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 257,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,683. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.54. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $149.30 and a fifty-two week high of $202.90.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The electronics maker reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.15. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 9.34%. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 12.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Acuity Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 18th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 17th. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is currently 4.48%.

Acuity Brands Profile

(Free Report)

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the Lithonia Lighting, Holophane, Peerless, Gotham, Mark Architectural Lighting, Winona Lighting, Juno, Indy, Aculux, Healthcare Lighting, Hydrel, American Electric Lighting, Sunoptics, eldoLED, nLight, Sensor Switch, IOTA, A-Light, Cyclone, Eureka, Lumniaire LED, Luminis, Dark to Light, RELOC Wiring Solutions, and OPTOTRONIC brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AYI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Acuity Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acuity Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.