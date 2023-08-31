Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,752,776 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 613,818 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $465,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter valued at about $12,055,230,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 112.5% during the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 170.8% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 417 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 186.7% during the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 430 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMD traded down $1.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $105.35. The company had a trading volume of 46,422,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,596,738. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $54.57 and a one year high of $132.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.20. The firm has a market cap of $170.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5,326.84, a PEG ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.83.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a positive return on equity of 5.69% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Harry A. Wolin sold 74,473 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.98, for a total value of $9,382,108.54. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,424,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,504,366.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.59, for a total value of $8,369,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,192,774 shares in the company, valued at $356,281,650.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Harry A. Wolin sold 74,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.98, for a total value of $9,382,108.54. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,424,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,504,366.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 301,174 shares of company stock valued at $36,147,103. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on AMD shares. 58.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $80.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $90.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.19.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

