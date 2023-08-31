Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) Short Interest Down 5.3% in August

Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900,000 shares, a drop of 5.3% from the July 31st total of 4,120,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 971,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AMTX shares. UBS Group upgraded Aemetis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $2.50 to $10.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Aemetis from $2.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Aemetis from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Aemetis in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aemetis currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.42.

In other news, Director John R. Block sold 19,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.30, for a total transaction of $120,991.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,164.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 16.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMTX. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aemetis by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 75,306 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 2,254 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Aemetis by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,362 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 2,256 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Aemetis by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 17,879 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,818 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Aemetis in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Aemetis by 173.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,586 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,545 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMTX opened at $5.39 on Thursday. Aemetis has a one year low of $1.16 and a one year high of $9.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.73 and its 200-day moving average is $4.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.30.

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $45.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.30 million. Analysts forecast that Aemetis will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aemetis, Inc operates as a renewable natural gas and renewable fuels company. It operates through three segments: California Ethanol, California Dairy Renewable Natural Gas, and India Biodiesel. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of negative carbon intensity products and technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products.

