AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) Shares Bought by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Free Report) by 15.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,343,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,616,549 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 7.83% of AerCap worth $1,087,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi grew its position in AerCap by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 2,729,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $167,599,000 after purchasing an additional 151,067 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of AerCap by 3.6% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of AerCap by 3.0% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,717,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $490,184,000 after purchasing an additional 255,513 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of AerCap by 14.3% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 428,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,093,000 after purchasing an additional 53,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in shares of AerCap in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AER traded up $0.55 on Thursday, hitting $60.78. The company had a trading volume of 149,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,076,430. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.43. AerCap Holdings has a 12-month low of $39.73 and a 12-month high of $69.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $14.44 billion, a PE ratio of 7.75, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.99.

AerCap ( NYSE:AER Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.44. AerCap had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 25.33%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that AerCap Holdings will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of AerCap from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on AerCap in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup started coverage on AerCap in a research report on Monday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on AerCap from $77.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on AerCap from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.33.

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

