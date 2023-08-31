African Gold Acquisition (NYSE:AGACF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $10.99

African Gold Acquisition Corp (NYSE:AGACF – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.99 and last traded at $10.99, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.99.

African Gold Acquisition Stock Performance

African Gold Acquisition Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

African Gold Acquisition Corporation is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. African Gold Acquisition Corporation is based in New York.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for African Gold Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for African Gold Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.