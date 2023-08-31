Aion Price Tops $0.0019 (AION)

Aion (AION) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 31st. Aion has a total market cap of $2.26 million and $423.36 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Aion has traded down 15.9% against the dollar. One Aion coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Aion alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.94 or 0.00157205 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.45 or 0.00049246 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 123.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00025601 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00026422 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 34.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000184 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003662 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000227 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 207.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aion Profile

Aion (CRYPTO:AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. The official website for Aion is theoan.com. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network.

Aion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.